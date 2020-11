Paramedics were called to a Parkhurst worksite on Friday morning.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after his hand was impaled by a piece of wood at a Parkhurst work site on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to the workplace on Featherstone St about 11.08am, after a report the injury was haemorrhaging.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his 50s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.