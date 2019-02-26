Menu
Pets & Animals

Man’s trauma after horror pet cremation

by Danaella Wivell
26th Feb 2019 4:05 PM
LEIGH Holmes has had to live through a pet owner's worst nightmare after being made to shove his dog into a kiln to cremate him.

The Cairns man said his woes started when floodwater drove fire ants into his dog Odin's sleeping area.

Odin was cremated on the Atherton Tablelands. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Odin was cremated on the Atherton Tablelands. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"I had to take him up to my brother's place on the Tablelands. I went up to visit him, and when my brother and I went to leave the property he chased the car and was accidentally run over," Mr Holmes said.

"He collapsed and never recovered."

Mr Leigh's brother called Doberling Boarding Kennels and Cattery and Pet Cremation at Mareeba to arrange for Odin's cremation.

"He was 65kg. We were told to put him on the shute that goes into the kiln," he said.

"The shute was only two thirds of the length of Odin's body, and he couldn't fit into the hole. The top half of his body fell down off the schute, and there was blood coming from his mouth.

"The staff member told us to 'just shove him in'. We did it while dry retching. Then she asked us to shove him in further.

"After she closed the kiln and brushed her hands off like he was a piece of rubbish."

Mr Leigh said the incident left him unable "to do anything for a few days after".

Odin was four years old when he died. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Odin was four years old when he died. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"There was nowhere to say goodbye to him. I didn't expect them to ask their customers to shove their pet dog into the kiln," he said.

"This has been very hard for me to deal with."

Doberling Boarding Kennels and Cattery and Pet Cremation was contacted by the Cairns Post but declined to comment.

