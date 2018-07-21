Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man's leg crushed by tractor
News

Man's leg crushed by tractor

20th Jul 2018 5:57 PM

A MAN in his fifties has been airlifted to hospital after his leg was injured in a farming machinery incident on a property southwest of Toowoomba this afternoon.

RACQ LifeFlight was called to the property after the man's leg was crushed by a tractor.

An RACQ LifeFlight doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic worked alongside ground paramedics to treat the man's crushed limb.

He was in a stable condition when he was flown to Toowoomba Hospital about 4.30pm.

airlifted farm accident lifelight toowomba tractor accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Labor offer their alternative vision for CQ's infrastructure

    premium_icon Labor offer their alternative vision for CQ's infrastructure

    Politics CQ has the potential to become an economic powerhouse for Australia

    LNP detail their roll out plans for CQ infrastructure

    premium_icon LNP detail their roll out plans for CQ infrastructure

    Politics MP Landry is proud to be delivering key projects for Capricornia

    Yeppoon teen scores prestigious national science scholarship

    premium_icon Yeppoon teen scores prestigious national science scholarship

    News Zachary Steyn is one of only 25 Australian recipients

    Dozens of Rocky homes to be auctioned over unpaid rates

    premium_icon Dozens of Rocky homes to be auctioned over unpaid rates

    Property Property sale notices covered two pages in The Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners