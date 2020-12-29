Man’s marijuana stash was in a place everyone could see

His marijuana stash was in a place everyone could see – his dashboard.

Dean Reginald Johnson, 51, pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Shaun Janes said police intercepted Johnson driving at 11.30pm on November 12 in Rockhampton and located green leaf on the dash along with two clip-seal bags of marijuana and a cigarette packet containing marijuana.

He said the marijuana weighed 25 grams total.

Johnson last appeared in court on drug matters in 2017 where he was sentenced over a hydroponics set-up, growing more than 30 plants.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client had been working as a roofer until a month prior to his court appearance.

She said he stopped working due to health concerns including high cholesterol.

Ms Lynch said he claimed he had not used marijuana since this intercept.

Johnson was fined $1500 and a conviction was recorded.

