DRINK DRIVE: Man caught driving with an alleged breath alcohol concentration reading of 0.276
Man’s Melbourne Cup day gamble lands him in court

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
8th Nov 2019 4:23 PM
ONCE punters finished placing bets on the track for the Melbourne Cup, a Yeppoon man took a gamble with his life and allegedly drove drunk on Tuesday afternoon.

Rockhampton police charged the 55-year-old man with an alleged breath alcohol concentration reading of 0.276, after he was seen swerving and hit the middle island of the roadway on Fitzroy St.

He was taken into custody, his licence was suspended and he will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 19.

The high level blood alcohol reading follows a 30-year-old woman who was caught drink driving with a BAC of 0.162 last month.

High range drink drivers are continuing a trend, with a woman charged with one count of intoxication while in charge of a motor vehicle when she blew a BAC of 0.346 in August.

Police said motorists should remember the Fatal Five and to take particular care on our roads.

