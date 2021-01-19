Menu
A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him.
Man’s miracle survival after tree falls on him

by Brianna Travers
19th Jan 2021 2:44 PM
A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him in the state's north east.

Paramedics were called to "an incident" in Whanregarwen, a small town near Alexandra which is 160km from Melbourne, about 11.50am.

The Herald Sun understands a tree fell on a man on the Maroondah Highway.

Emergency crews undertook a delicate mission to free the man from underneath the tree.

The man, aged in his 30s, was flown to the Royal Melbourne hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

The investigation as to why the tree fell remains ongoing.

Originally published as Man's miracle survival after tree fall

accident

