Man's nerves betray him during roadside search

Anthony Charles Shaxson pleaded guilty to three drug charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

A MAN who was pulled over by police for a roadside drug test had almost escaped detection when officers noticed his hands were shaking.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Shaxson was pulled over at Miriam Vale on the afternoon of September 22.

She said the 27-year-old was subjected to a roadside drug test, which returned a negative result.

However, during the interacting, officers noticed Shaxson averting eye contact with police and his hands shaking.

Sen Const Bland said Shaxson's car also smelled of marijuana, prompting police to ask to see the man's backpack, which was inside.

Officers found 6.5g of marijuana as well as a cone piece, scissors and a grinder inside the bag, which Shaxson made full admissions to.

He was released on a $400 recognisance on the condition he attend a drug assessment and education session and remain on good behaviour for four months.