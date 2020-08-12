Victim's own son allegedly involved in vicious assault

A man who needs facial reconstruction surgery after a vicious home invasion says one of the alleged offenders was his 30-year-old son.

Jamie John Hewitt, 52, said he was "cable tied and bashed" in a two-hour ordeal which involved three men who have all since been charged.

The incident was made even more "devastating" for Hewitt, who said one of the alleged offenders was his 30-year-old son, Zachariah John Hewitt.

Zachariah John Hewitt was allegedly involved and has been charged with a string of offences.

The Courier-Mail can confirm Zachariah was one of the three men who were charged with the alleged assault and home invasion which occurred on Stenovich Road, Ambrose last Tuesday.

He appeared at the Gladstone Magistrates Court today, charged with a string of offences including deprivation of liberty, grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter dwelling with intent, and enter dwelling to commit an indictable offence.

Pictures of Jamie Hewitt show the serious nature of the alleged attack, where his face was left black and blue and requires facial reconstruction on both cheeks, he will be travelling to Brisbane on Friday for appointments at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Jamie John Hewitt's severe facial injuries.

"I was at home about 11 o'clock, midmorning sort of thing, and these three lads turned up and started talking to me... I'm pretty devastated about it," Jamie John Hewitt told The Courier-Mail.

"They came in and they cable tied me, bashed me and ransacked the house. They stole my Ute and wheels, and anything they could load into the back of it."

Luckily for Hewitt, his Ute was found but he is still searching for his customised wheels which are worth $600 each.

Hewitt made a report to police and said it was a "difficult" thing to do since it allegedly involved his son.

Two other men were charged, including a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old.

