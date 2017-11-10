Man viciously, repeatedly bashes and chokes mother

DV OFFENDER: Luke Peter Morris, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on Wednesday to four charges over assault on mother described as protracted and vicious.

DV OFFENDER: Luke Peter Morris, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on Wednesday to four charges over assault on mother described as protracted and vicious. Facebook

A MAN who choked his mother three times and bashed her grew up witnessing her being assaulted by his violent father.

Luke Peter Morris, 23, pleaded guilty to four charges in relation to the incident described as "protracted and vicious" in the Rockhampton District Court on Wednesday.

Morris, who had spent 213 days in custody since his arrest the following day of the incident, had one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, one of choking, one of wilful damage and one of breaching a domestic violence order.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said Morris assaulted his 53-year-old mother at a caravan park at Midgee on April 8, 2017.

Morris, along with his defacto and their child, had moved to the caravan park as temporary accommodation after Cyclone Debbie's wrath on the region.

The court heard the mother had heard her son yelling at his partner and she went to the source to see what was happening.

As she went to intervene between the pair, her son turned on her.

Initially, he left the caravan and his mother locked him out. Moments later, he's broken back into the caravan and gone after his mother who was on the phone to police, calling for help.

"He slapped her across the head. He grabbed her by the throat and squeezed which blocked her airway. This lasted 20 to 30 seconds. The defendant's partner came into the room and told him to stop.

"He went back into the lounge room with her, he however returned to the bedroom shortly after. The complainant was on the bed at that time... he used the palm of his hand to cover her mouth and nose. This lasted 10 seconds and then moved his hands to her throat and choked her for about 30 seconds.

"He left again, leaving the complainant struggling with breath, her throat felt sore... but again he returned.

"He asked his mother for a hug. She told him to stay away. He held his arms out and she let him hug her.

"He grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down to her knees. He punched her repeatedly to the head, her nose and her face. After punching her, he again choked her. She struggled to breath and she felt intense pain. She blacked out briefly and thought she was going to die."

The court heard when she came to, the defendant stood over her and mocked her and poked her. Eventually he left. She locked the door and waited for police.

Ms O'Rourke said when police arrived, they found a very frightened, beaten up victim.

The mother spent three nights in the Rockhampton hospital, received stitches to her forehead and suffered bleeding on the brain.

Defence lawyer Jordan Ahlstrand said Morris' parents separated when he was seven, but before that, he witnessed his father's "extreme acts of domestic violence" against his mother.

"His father's violence got worse when he drunk (alcohol)," he said. "He was physically violent towards his mother at least once a week."

Mr Ahlstrand said Morris had been diagnosed with ADHD as a child, starting drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis in his early teens and moved on to using methamphetamines by the time his was 18.

However, he said, after the birth of his son when he was 21, Morris stopped using drugs and drinking, except on this occasion.

The court heard Morris had been drinking with a friend and his partner that night and doesn't recall anything about the assault.

"You should be appalled by this behaviour," Judge Michael Burnett said.

"This is no way to treat your mother."

He ordered Morris to a two-year prison term, suspended immediately, taking into account the almost seven months he had been in custody. There is a 2.5 operational period on the suspended sentence.