Man's punishment for pet dog locked in car at River Festival

A FATHER of seven has faced court after leaving a dog in a car during River Festival in 20C heat.

Gregory John Mitchell, 53, yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a duty of care while in charge of an animal by locking a dog in a car.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were called by a member of the public about a dog locked in a car on Victoria Parade about 12.20pm on July 15.

The court heard Mitchell had left both back door windows down 2-3cm and left the dog alone for about 15 to 20 minutes.

When police arrived, they found the jack russell in distress, repeatedly licking its nose and pushing its nose through a gap in the window.

Police were able to unlock the door by reaching through a gap in the window.

"The dog jumped straight into the officer's arms when the door opened,” Mr Studdert said.

Moments later, Mitchell arrived at the car.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Mitchell and three of his children had gone to walk the dog along the river and had not planned to go on any rides at the River Festival, but the children spotted one they wanted to try.

She said Mitchell was going to wait with the dog while his children went on the ride, but the operator said all children needed to be accompanied by an adult and dogs were not allowed.

Ms Craven said after complaints by the children, he made the decision to lock the dog in the car while they went on the ride.

Police checks revealed the temperature at the time was 20C.

"The dog was distressed because it was locked in the car,” Ms Craven said.

Mitchell was ordered to pay an $800 fine and a conviction was recorded.