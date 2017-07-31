26°
Man's Rocky prison release causes heartache for CQ family

Leighton Smith
| 31st Jul 2017 4:23 PM
DISTRAUGHT PARENTS: LNP Shadow Corrective Services Minister Tim Mander with Leanne and Gary Pullen, parents of Timothy Pullen, who was brutally murdered in Mackay in 2012.
DISTRAUGHT PARENTS: LNP Shadow Corrective Services Minister Tim Mander with Leanne and Gary Pullen, parents of Timothy Pullen, who was brutally murdered in Mackay in 2012.

FOR years, like clockwork, at 3.39am, Leanne Pullen would wake up and check all the windows and doors of her house hoping to see some sign of her son.

Sadly, Ms Pullen suspects it was around that time her son Timothy Pullen was brutally murdered in North Mackay in 2012.

She hasn't been given the opportunity to say goodbye to her son and there is a possibility she never will.

Six people were convicted of the murder and disposal of her son's body which has never been found.

"Every time I heard a noise I'd look at the front door and think, oh that'll be Tim and when he came to the door he'd call out, 'Hey Mum, it's only me',” she said.

NEVER FOUND: Timothy John Pullen&#39;s body has never been recovered after his 2012 murder in Mackay.
NEVER FOUND: Timothy John Pullen's body has never been recovered after his 2012 murder in Mackay.

"I call it the aftermath of homicide, it's just a roller-coaster of emotions, you never know from one day to the next how you're going to be feeling.

"After a homicide, people just think you can just get on with your life but there's always something, there's a hearing, a court case, parole, it's never ending, it's continuous, you're on a roller-coaster and you just can't get off.”

Ms Pullen said she'd barely slept since she heard the "shocking news” one of the six people involved in the murder of her son, Luke Shayne Kister was set to be released on parole today from Capricornia Correctional Centre after serving nearly 14 months after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter over Timothy's killing - helping dump his body in the bush hours away from Mackay.

She had hoped the law would have been changed sooner, under the proposed 'No Body, No Parole' legislation to deny Kister parole and force him to serve the full sentence unless Timothy's remains were recovered to give his grieving family closure.

RELEASED ON PAROLE: Luke Shayne Kister has been released on parole from Capricornia Correctional Centre after serving nearly 14 months for his role in dumping Timothy John Pullen&#39;s body five years ago.
RELEASED ON PAROLE: Luke Shayne Kister has been released on parole from Capricornia Correctional Centre after serving nearly 14 months for his role in dumping Timothy John Pullen's body five years ago.

She said it was very disheartening and the family felt "totally betrayed” by the parole board.

"All I know is that I need to know where where he is and be able to lay him to rest respectfully because that just does my head in,” Ms Pullen said.

"I'd hate to imagine going to our graves and not having the opportunity to bury Tim.”

LNP Shadow Corrective Services Minister Tim Mander joined Timothy's parents Leanne and Gary at the Rockhampton courthouse to chastise the Queensland Government for being too slow to enact legislation which would have stopped Kister from walking free.

"Not being able to bury your loved one stands in the way of closure and without certainty, coming to terms with the loss is so much harder,” Mr Mander said.

LAW NEEDS TO CHANGE: According to LNP Shadow Corrective Services Minister Tim Mander who was with Leanne and Gary Pullen, parents of Timothy Pullen.
LAW NEEDS TO CHANGE: According to LNP Shadow Corrective Services Minister Tim Mander who was with Leanne and Gary Pullen, parents of Timothy Pullen.

"Under the LNP's policy, to grant parole, the parole board must be satisfied the offender has co-operated to identify the location, or last known location, of the remains of the victim.

"Our policy will apply to convicted killers who have not yet been released from jail on parole and have not assisted authorities in locating the remains of their victim.”

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said she hoped for cross-parliament support for the Queensland Government's 'No Body, No Parole' legislation, which is set to be debated in State Parliament next week.

The Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee last week recommended the bill be passed.

"The suffering of victims' families is only extended when a killer withholds the location of a body,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"The Corrective Services (No Body, No Parole) Amendment Bill 2017 is designed to help victims' families and provide an incentive for offenders to cooperate with authorities.”

Mrs D'Ath said to be eligible for parole, all future and current prisoners would need to satisfy the Parole Board that they had satisfactorily co-operated with police to identify the location, or the last known location, and place of a body.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricornia correctional centre leanne pullen luke shayne kister tim mander timothy pullen yvette d'ath

