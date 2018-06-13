Man 'embarrassed' over run in with police

Dylan Donald John Johnston, 28, of Mackay was sentenced for driving over the middle alcohol limit, obstructing police and wilful damage of police property.

AN EAST Mackay labourer caught drink-driving intervened in an unrelated pat-down search for drugs, verbally abusing officers and threatening to fight them.

When he was tossed into the back of a police car, Dylan Donald John Johnston broke the prisoner module.

Facing the music in Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Johnston, 28, explained he was "pretty intoxicated" and now feeling "embarrassed about it, your honour".

Johnston had no criminal history at all before his unexplained run-in with police officers going about their business.

He pleaded guilty in the court to driving over the middle alcohol limit, obstructing police and wilful damage of police property on April 11.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told the court police had intercepted a car believed to be stolen about 9.20pm, and detained two people to search them for drugs.

Johnston arrived and asked "what's going on here", pressing the officers to give him more information and labelling them "c----".

The officers believed Johnston may be linked to the two detainees, which he denied.

Eventually, tired of Johnston's antics and trying to secure the scene, a constable pushed Johnston away.

Ms Pearson said Johnston - who had been observed driving to the scene - tensed up and threatened to fight the officers.

Unsurprisingly, Johnston was arrested and failed an initial breath test, later recording a blood alcohol level of 0.127 (more than twice the legal limit) at a police station.

During his ride to the station, Johnston repeatedly kicked the module's doors, cracking an inner panel and loosening two rivets.

When asked for an explanation by Magistrate Mark Nolan, Johnston did not detail what drove him to harass police.

Mr Nolan gave a scathing assessment of the behaviour saying, "you should be ashamed of what you've done".

Johnston was fined $1150 and disqualified from driving for five months, but did obtain a restricted work licence.