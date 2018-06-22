Man's taxi-rank assault likened to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

A ROCKHAMPTON Judge has likened a 26-year-old's drunken behaviour to a "Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde” personality change.

Mitchell Scott Collins pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court recently to an assault occasioning bodily harm charge that arose from a taxi rank 'one punch' incident.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said Collins had been involved in an altercation outside Wendy's in East St after the 3am lock out on April 1, 2017.

She said the victim from this offending pulled his friend out of the altercation and the two groups moved on, both heading towards the taxi rank.

As they reached the taxi rank the victim turned to Collins and said "that was crazy”.

The court heard Collins ran after the victim and suddenly punched him in the face, hitting his nose and eye socket.

The victim fell to the ground and Collins tried to flee the scene in a taxi but was apprehended by bystanders.

Ms Baker said this was not the first alcohol-fuelled offending by Collins who was convicted of drunk and disorderly and a public nuisance offence where he tried to start a fight in the middle of East and Williams St when he was 21.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said his client had spent the past 14 months attending regular Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services meetings and psychology sessions to address his alcohol-fuelled anger issues.

He said Collins, who was engaged and has worked full-time since leaving school, had offered a letter of apology to the victim and compensation.

Judge Michael Burnett referred to Collins day-to-day behaviour of working full-time and being a "functional member of society” versus his behaviour when intoxicated of being like "Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde”.

He ordered Collins to a 15-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 30-months; along with 100 hours community service and pay $2000 compensation to the victim.