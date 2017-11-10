Rocky man's 'too fat for dress' comment ends in stabbing

She was before the court with an application for bail after an incident the night before in Pink Lilly that allegedly started after her partner told her she was "too fat” for the dress he had purchased for her, involved gravy being tipped over her head by her partner and she stabbing him as she tried to get away.

SHE appeared in court sporting a visible black eye with her defence lawyer suggesting she also had a broken nose and possibly a second black eye, but she was the one facing assault charges - not the person who gave her the facial injuries.

The woman, 39, who can't be named for legal reasons, was escorted into the dock of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court by police officers, wearing an oversized jumper and tracksuit pants.

She was before the court with an application for bail after an incident the night before in Pink Lily that allegedly started after her partner told her she was "too fat" for the dress he had purchased for her, involved gravy being tipped over her head by her partner and she stabbing him as she tried to get away.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran highlighted his client's injuries shortly after she was brought before the Magistrate. He said when he asked her about what happened prior to court, she told him she 'absolutely' did stab her partner as her partner was attacking her with a pick handle.

"It started with the defendant getting covered in a pot full of gravy which .... the aggrieved did that because he was fairly critical of her. He's bought her a dress. Says she too fat to fit in it," Mr McGowran said.

He said the man has then criticised his client's cooking and threw the gravy at her.

"It got to the point where she was fearing for her life," Mr McGowran said. "She ends up running from the house screaming."

Mr McGowran said the allegations are that his client stabbed or cut her partner on the arm which she claims was from her trying to fend him off with a knife.

The court heard the residence was declared a crime scene last night.

The woman was granted bail to a Parkhurst address and the charge of breaching a domestic violence order was adjourned until December 8.