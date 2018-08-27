Man's 'unbelievable tale' after police bust drug syndicate

Peter Michael Ball, 30, was snared in that roadside trap just outside Banana on October 1 with over 12kgs of marijuana concealed in cryovac bags inside two tyres.

SOPHISTICATED drug traffickers preyed on a Mt Morgan man with mild intellectual disability to get drugs from Victoria to Queensland on the cheap, a court heard.

The operation was stopped when police watching the drug syndicate set up a trap on a CQ road.

Peter Michael Ball, 30, was snared in that roadside trap just outside Banana on October 1 with over 12kg of marijuana concealed in 26 Cryovac bags hidden in two spare tyres in the boot of the car.

The drugs were estimated to be worth between $60,000 and $125,000 on the street.

Ball, who was paid $1000 for the job, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton District Court to one charge of possessing drugs.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning appealed for leniency in sentencing Ball because of his mild intellectual disability and minor criminal record - one entry for bong possession.

Ball's heavily pregnant partner of 12 years sat in the back of the courtroom.

"An unsophisticated man has been recruited for a sophisticated operation,” Mr Winning said.

"His insight into the seriousness level of his offending is limited.”

The court heard Ball told police an "unbelievable tale” that he had come across some men dismantling a 4WD on the side of the road and he bought the tyres for $50 each not knowing what was inside.

The court heard Ball had worked in low-paid, unskilled jobs since leaving school and his partner was due to give birth this week to their second child.

Judge Burnett said it was a serious offence involving a significant amount of marijuana.

"To get a captain's rank on a ship (as advised in a letter from his current employer submitted to court) shows sufficient intelligence to know what you were doing was wrong.”

Judge Burnett sentenced Ball to two and a half years' prison with parole release on February 22, 2019.