Man’s violent rampage at popular CQ pub

Michael Robert Mchugh, 54, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and wilful damage.

AFTER being asked to leave the Grand Hotel in Mount Morgan following a physical altercation with another patron, a man caused more than $1000 worth of damage.

The damage was caused to the establishment while the evicted man tried to get back inside.

Michael Robert Mchugh, 54, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Mchugh was at the Grand Hotel at Mount Morgan at 10pm on November 3 drinking with a family member when the pair became involved in a physical altercation with another patron, which resulted in management asking the two men to leave.

Ms Kurtz said due to the men’s aggressive behaviour, staff at the hotel locked the door.

Once outside, Mchugh became agitated and caused a further disturbance by banging on the doors and walls of the hotel.

Mchugh then walked towards the closed roller door, that led to the bottle shop area of the hotel, and kicked the roller door multiple times, causing it to become damaged and forced inward.

Due to the roller door being forced inward, it hit the locked glass door behind it, causing the glass to shatter.

Mchugh then walked back to the locked front door of the hotel, kicked the door open and entered back inside the main area of the bar.

Ms Kurtz said staff had locked other patrons away from the main bar to protect them from Mchugh’s “aggressive” behaviour.

Mchugh then walked towards the internal main door and kicked it open, causing the lock to break.

Staff then contacted police and Mchugh left the hotel.

Police found Mchugh and the other man in the alleyway behind the hotel and observed both men were highly intoxicated.

Mchugh’s defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client was very regretful for his actions.

Ms Lynch said her client was intoxicated at the time and was happy to pay for the damage he caused.

Mchugh was ordered to probation for 15 months and ordered to pay $1382.92 restitution.

Criminal convictions were recorded.