Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives from the Hervey Bay Criminal Investigations Branch have made an arrest in relation to the suspicious disappearance 35-year-old Shae Francis.
Detectives from the Hervey Bay Criminal Investigations Branch have made an arrest in relation to the suspicious disappearance 35-year-old Shae Francis.
Crime

BREAKING: Dark turn in H'Bay missing person investigation

Jessica Cook
by
17th Jun 2019 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested in relation to the suspicious disappearance of 35-year-old Shae Francis.

Shae was last seen in the first week of October visiting a family member at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

Detectives will apply to extradite a 44-year-old man from Bendigo to Hervey Bay on manslaughter, interfering with a corpse and stealing charges.

The man's arrest by Victoria Police on Friday follows a protracted investigation and he is expected to appear in the Bendigo Magistrates Court this morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shae or her disappearance to contact police.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 160cm tall with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

charged extradited manslaughter missing person
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    W and J native title applicants remain divided over Adani

    premium_icon W and J native title applicants remain divided over Adani

    News Wangan and Jagalingou Family Council says people were "coerced" into while others welcome the Carmichael Mine Project

    • 17th Jun 2019 7:55 AM
    Former young council candidate admitted to the bar

    premium_icon Former young council candidate admitted to the bar

    Careers Alana Murray is putting her political ambitions on hold

    Coast Guard crew makes their most unusual rescue yet

    premium_icon Coast Guard crew makes their most unusual rescue yet

    News It was a busy weekend with hundreds of boats on the water

    • 17th Jun 2019 6:53 AM
    CQUniversity law students admitted to the bar

    premium_icon CQUniversity law students admitted to the bar

    Careers Hour of pride for CQ law community