Manufacturers to receive a cash-boost through grants program

A Stanwell sandstone supplier has attributed its “rapid expansion” and “modernisation of factory capabilities” to a Queensland Government grants program that unveiled it was accepting a fourth round of applications on Wednesday.

Stanwell’s Capricorn Sandstone Quarries received more than $250,000 through the Made in Queensland grants program in 2019.

The funding went towards advanced splitting and veneer cutting equipment to enhance the business’ processing capabilities and product range.

The company’s chief executive officer Reece Gough said the program allowed the business to expand and modernise its factory capabilities.

“That would not have been possible without this funding support,” Mr Gough said.

Made in Queensland recipient Stanwell's Capricorn Sandstone Quarries.

“Our business is now not only at the forefront of manufacturing capability within the Australian sandstone industry, but we have increased our product range, greatly reduced our waste, and we have a happier and safer workforce with a much higher skillset.”

Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Minister, Glenn Butcher, said the program, now totalling $61.5 million, had been given a greater focus on transforming businesses and delivering jobs for regional manufacturers.

“Round four enables eligible regional manufacturers to access up to 75 per cent of their costs for projects to the value of $500,000 – up from 50 per cent,” Mr Butcher said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said grants of between $50,000 and $2.5 million were available to manufacturers operating in Central Queensland to become more internationally competitive and adopt innovative processes and technologies.

“The program also supports businesses looking to bring manufacturing activity to Queensland and employ the skilled staff they need,” Ms Lauga said.

“The program has a proven track record of delivering for the Queensland manufacturing industry.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said over the first three rounds of the program the Queensland Government had invested directly into the manufacturing sector, which supported 84 advanced manufacturing projects, generated over 1100 new jobs and underpinned $100 million in private sector investment.

“With another infusion of $15.5 million for round four we’re going to see those numbers grow even further,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“If you’re a manufacturer thinking about reshoring or onshoring manufacturing activities to Queensland which can create Queensland jobs and grow our economy, we encourage you to apply for Made in Queensland.”

For more information and to apply, go to www.rdmw.qld.gov.au/miq.