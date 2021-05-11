Menu
Managing Director and CEO of SwarmFarm Robotics Andrew Bates will be part of a panel discussion at a free seminar for Central Queensland businesses. Picture: John Elliot
News

Manufacturing innovation highlighted at free seminar

Kristen Booth
11th May 2021 5:00 PM
Businesses embracing innovation in manufacturing will be highlighted in a free seminar near Emerald that aims to strengthen regional capacity.

CQUniversity has partnered with Ausindustry, CSIRO, I4Connect and the Rockhampton Manufacturing Hub to host the seminar, which co-organiser and CQUniversity Manager of research partnerships Josh Ariens said would focus on how tapping into support that was available could deliver success on the innovation journey.

“There are a range of support mechanisms and significant funding streams available for businesses keen to tackle the challenges of innovation in advanced manufacturing processes and services,” Mr Ariens said.

“Both the Entrepreneur’s Program and the Accelerate Commercialisation Program are examples of how R & D (research and development) can help create and encourage an environment for innovation in your business.”

The event will be held at SwarmFarm at Gindie on Wednesday, May 19, and aims to strengthen regional capacity and to showcase companies that are embracing innovation in manufacturing.

The seminar will also include a site tour of SwarmFarm Robotics, time for networking and a panel discussion with three presenters including Director of Strategic Engineering at QMI Solutions Shay Chalmers, General Manager of Berg Engineering Shannon Jensen and Managing Director and CEO of SwarmFarm Robotics Andrew Bates.

“It will be a valuable opportunity for business to discuss issues and understand how others have overcome challenges in developing their manufacturing capability and scaling up,” Mr Ariens said.

Register for the free event here.

Originally published as Manufacturing innovation highlighted at free seminar

Central Queensland News

