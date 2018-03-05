Many set to lose jobs in Livingstone Shire Council cuts

OVER 30 positions are expected to be phased out of Livingstone Shire Council as a consequence of an internal staffing reorganisation.

The Morning Bulletin first caught wind of staff members being given the bad news on Friday, which has continued today with LSC refusing to provide specific details until late this afternoon - after they had formally notified all of the staff and unions involved.

The wave of cutbacks was foreshadowed by a story at the start of February, where council's Chief Executive Officer Chris Murdoch explained how belt tightening was required following the results of their first organisational health check since the council de-amalgamated from the Rockhampton Regional Council at the start of 2014.

As a result of the organisational health check which allowed LSC the opportunity to review how it was functioning and to identify opportunities for improvement, Ms Murdoch said overall the number of permanent positions would reduce by 34 and of these, 10 positions were currently vacant.

Ms Murdoch said there were a number of new positions also being created to address specific areas of resource need that had been identified through the process.

"Any permanent staff member whose position is impacted by the reductions will have the choice of either a voluntary retrenchment or redeployment,” Ms Murdoch said.

"Council will work with re-deployees to assist them in finding suitable employment and those staff who elect to be redeployed will have the first opportunity for being considered for any vacant or new roles within council.

"Temporary and contract roles impacted will expire through the effluxion of time.”

Ms Murdoch said the cuts reduced a large number of leadership roles at the director, manager and coordinator level.

"The majority of the reduction affects the internal workforce and a focus through the process has been on ensuring existing service levels are maintained or improved,” she said.

"Staff were advised in June 2017 that council intended to reduce its staffing profile and the process undertaken has involved considerable engagement with the workforce.

"The new structure takes a contemporary approach to service delivery.”

This restructure came after an independent team from the University of Technology Sydney Centre for Local Government undertook the organisational health check over a six-month period in 2017, specifically focusing on organisational culture, service delivery, organisational design (including structure) as well as building capacity and capability within the organisation.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig pictured with Cr Jan Kelly

Ms Murdoch said the need was there for council to grow into a smaller, more efficient and effective organisation over time.

"The challenging economic conditions over the past few years have meant that council has needed to stimulate the local economy with projects that have provided employment and a substantial injection of spend into local business,” she said.

Over the next three years, Ms Murdoch anticipated there would be a period of consolidation, and in line with a reduction in the council's capital spend as major projects came to completion, there would be a corresponding reduction in the council's workforce.

"A number of positions have been held vacant in anticipation of the restructure and there are a number of contracts and temporary employment arrangements that will end over the next six months or so which will reduce the impact on the permanent workforce,” she said.

"Our commitment throughout this process is to ensure staff are treated fairly, are appropriately consulted on the proposed changes and supported throughout the process.

"The changes to implement the new structure once determined will occur through a process of voluntary separations, redeployment and natural attrition.”

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig, who couldn't be reached for comment, previously said council management were currently working with staff to discuss the report and options to move forward.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Bill Ludwig. Contributed.

He commended the CEO, her team and the work force for the professional way they have approached this restructure.

"Chris Murdoch has been like a breath of fresh air,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The fact that they are doing this in such an inclusive way and striving to get the best outcomes for the community is important.”

Cr Ludwig said the CEO and her team had fully briefed the union on the reasons and methodology of this restructure.

Last month, Secretary of The Services Union Neil Henderson urged the LSC "do the right thing” when it came cutting back their staff.

"Council has made decisions which of course have had cost impacts and have been great for the community, but do have consequences,” Mr Henderson said.

"So, to wipe your hands of this decision-making and then to lay blame at the feet of what happened over four years ago, has our alarm bells ringing.

"The Services Union will be watching very closely and will continue to fight for local jobs.”

