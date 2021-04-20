Menu
News

Many Tieri streets can expect a water outage

Kristen Booth
20th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Some Tieri residents will experience a loss of water for a period of time on April 20 and 21 while works are carried out.

Ongoing hydrant and valves replacement works will involve some short test shutdowns on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in a loss of water for approximately 2.5 hours.

Central Highlands Regional Council expect the works to be carried out between 9am to 12pm.

Residents may experience slight discolouration of the water, and if so, it is recommended to run the water for a short period of time.

If the discolouration persists, please contact Central Highlands Regional Council on 1300 242 686.

﻿About eight streets are expected to be affected over the two days, including:
– Cassia St
– Emuapple St
– Banksia
– Wilga St
– Carbeen St
– Koala St
– Leo St
– Taurus St
Council has advised that surrounding streets may also be affected.

Originally published as Many Tieri streets can expect a water outage

central highlands regional council tieri water outage water works
