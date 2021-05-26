Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Melbourne’s MCG has been listed as a coronavirus exposure site after health officials revealed a positive case had attended the Collingwood and Port Adelaide clash on Sunday, May 23. Picture: Janine eastgate
Melbourne’s MCG has been listed as a coronavirus exposure site after health officials revealed a positive case had attended the Collingwood and Port Adelaide clash on Sunday, May 23. Picture: Janine eastgate
News

Map shows footy fans in Covid danger zone

by Anthony Piovesan
26th May 2021 8:59 AM | Updated: 9:53 AM

Melbourne’s MCG has been listed as a coronavirus exposure site after health officials revealed a positive case had attended the Collingwood and Port Adelaide clash on Sunday, May 23.

The Department of Health announced the concerning development late on Tuesday night, urging fans seated in Zone 4, Level 1, of the Great Southern Stand to get tested and isolate until they returned a negative result.

The seating map of the MCG. It is one of the latest Covid-19 exposure sites in Melbourne after a confirmed COVID-19 case attended Collingwood-Port Adelaide match. Picture: Supplied
The seating map of the MCG. It is one of the latest Covid-19 exposure sites in Melbourne after a confirmed COVID-19 case attended Collingwood-Port Adelaide match. Picture: Supplied

Authorities said they would scour CCTV to further determine exposure sites at the ground, which hosted around 23, 000 spectators.

The AFL was also helping to contact ticket holders who were seated in zone four of level one of the ground’s Great Southern Stand.

Authorities said they would scour CCTV to further determine exposure sites at the ground. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
Authorities said they would scour CCTV to further determine exposure sites at the ground. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

People who were sitting in those seats, located between M1 and M16 printed on their ticket will be told to get tested and isolate themselves immediately.

Footy fans who were sitting in other areas within the ground could also be told to get tested if CCTV footage uncovered any other potential exposure areas.

The statement said the closest contact to this newest positive case would be contacted directly.

The AFL and MCC will assist DHHS in their contact tracing efforts by providing information collected through QR codes and ticketing systems.

Originally published as Map shows footy fans in Covid danger zone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three-vehicle smash blocks North Rocky intersection

        Premium Content Three-vehicle smash blocks North Rocky intersection

        Breaking UPDATE: A tow truck has arrived at the scene.

        Teenager suffers serious injuries in after-dark rollover

        Premium Content Teenager suffers serious injuries in after-dark rollover

        News A second teenager was also injured in the crash.

        OPINION: Life’s challenges often closer than we think

        Premium Content OPINION: Life’s challenges often closer than we think

        Opinion Letters to the editor, Harry’s View and SMSes to the editor.

        Horse trainer has ban halved on appeal

        Premium Content Horse trainer has ban halved on appeal

        News The Central Queensland horse trainer successfully had his disqualification reduced...