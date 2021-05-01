Menu
Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines after he inspired the South American country to only its second World Cup triumph in 1986
Maradona was left to 'fate' ahead of death

1st May 2021 10:33 AM

Argentine football icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period" before he died last year, an expert medical panel concluded Friday.

In a 70-page document, the panel stated that Maradona, who succumbed to a heart attack on November 25 at the age of 60, "started to die at least 12 hours before" the moment he was found dead in his bed.

A panel of 20 experts was convened by Argentina's public prosecutor to examine the cause of death and to determine if there had been any negligence.

The finding could result in a case of wrongful death, and a prison sentence of up to 15 years if convicted.

Maradona underwent surgery on November 3, just four days after he celebrated his 60th birthday at the club he coached, Gimnasia y Esgrima.

- 'Deficiencies and irregularities' -

He was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders when he died.

The panel concluded that Maradona "would have had a better chance of survival" with adequate treatment in an appropriate medical facility.

Maradona did not have "full use of his mental faculties" and should not have been left to decide where he would be treated, the experts said.

Sebastian Sanchi, a former spokesman for Maradona, told AFP, "it is clear that the panel says that things were not done right."

An attacking midfielder who spent two years with Spanish giants Barcelona, he is also loved in Naples where he helped Napoli win the only two Serie A titles in the club's history.

Originally published as Maradona was left to 'fate' ahead of death: expert panel

diego maradona soccer

