Maranoa brothers showcase new invention at Beef Australia

Mitchell brothers Will (left) and Jack (right) Jones have showed off their Ute Schute at Beef Australia 2021. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

Mitchell brothers Will (left) and Jack (right) Jones have showed off their Ute Schute at Beef Australia 2021. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

Two brothers from Outback Queensland have come up with an innovative solution to feed lick to cattle much more easily.

Hailing from the strong cattle country of Mitchell, Will and Jack Jones run the agricultural business Nutri-Lick, which provides nutritional supplements to livestock around Australia.

Many Queensland farmers feed lick supplements to their cattle and it is often a tedious process to move it around on a truck.

So the Jones brothers created the Ute Chute, for transporting and dispensing lick from the back of a smaller vehicle.

Farmers simply load up the lick while the chute’s on the ground, then use a tractor to lift it onto the ute.

After strapping it down, it can be driven across the farm and be dispensed where needed.

Jack said he worked on North Queensland cattle stations for six years and came up with the idea of a Ute Chute.

“Lick is obviously a massive thing in that deficient country up there, and they’ve all got big bins on trucks,” he said.

“And I thought, ‘why is no one doing this for a ute?’”

Mitchell brothers Will and Jack Jones have showed off their Ute Schute at Beef Australia 2021. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

With staff shortages hitting Queensland farms, Jack said the Ute Chute could take out job positions.

“This probably takes out a job for someone,” he said.



Will’s background in boilermaking helped him develop the frame for the invention.

He said the Ute Chute made it $50 cheaper per tonne to feed lick to cattle.

“What we’ve got here is basically a solution to the 25kg bags and with this, it holds a tonne of lick,” he said.

“During COVID last year, we’d spend most weekends designing it and getting it right,” Will added.

They’ve partnered with the newly formed Maranoa Innovation Network, that has helped the brothers make their pitches and do their marketing.

“We probably would not have been here without them,” Jack said.

“We got invited here through them. So they’ve been a massive help, truly,” Will said.

They plan to design a chute for buggies and trucks over the coming 12-18 months.

For more info or to order, visit Nutri-Lick’s website here.