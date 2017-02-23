'March madness': 700 tradies needed for immediate work

JOBS LIST: Finding it tough going in the jobs market? Here are a few jobs you can apply for today.

EXPERIENCED tradies in the Rockhampton region may want to get in quick because job agency Programmed Industrial Maintenance has over 700 jobs available right now.

In what Programmed called "March madness”, the recruiter was advertising that it had jobs for fly-in-fly-out workers all over the country.

Most of the jobs were located in Western Australia and involved shutdown work but jobs were also available at Emerald.

"We are currently looking for experienced shutdown workers for March - FIFO and DIDO available,” the job ad reads.

"We are currently sourcing for over 700 positions in March...(including) experienced fitters, boilermakers, welders and scaffolders with current CSE and WAH tickets”.

Some of the jobs available through Programmed include,

Mining plant operators - Emerald. Click here.

Trades assistants - Olympic Dam. Click here.

If you don't want to travel far from Rockhampton, here are a few options.

Plant operators and labourers. Click here.

Heavy duty diesel fitters. Click here.

Haul truck operators. Click here.

Diesel mechanic. Click here.

More haul truck operator jobs. Click here.

Crane truck driver. Click here.

Mechanical fitter. Click here.

Drill fitter surface. Click here.