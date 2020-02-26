Margaret eyes off Mayoral spot again

Margaret Strelow has announced she will run for mayor again

MARGARET Strelow isn’t ready to give up her mayor title yet as she has officially announced she would be running in the March local government election.

In a statement exclusive to The Morning Bulletin, Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow declared her nomination and her plans for the future.

Mrs Strelow revealed council has begun negotiations on a site suitable for a motor sports facility.

There is also potential Rosel Park in Depot Hill could be developed as a major sports hub, following a number of recent confidential discussions at council meetings.

Alongside this, there would also discussions underway for large sites at Gracemere and North Rockhampton for growth of flood free sporting facilities.

She also noted some of the big projects she would like to see for the region.

“I’m particularly keen to ensure that there is a renewed focus on Mount Morgan as a tourism destination.

“The dinosaur caves are a key part of this but not all there is to the story.

“I’m also keen to work on our planning for Gracemere to ensure that not only is there sufficient land and infrastructure ready for growth but there is a stronger sense of community for residents.”

A high school for Gracemere would also be a focus and Mrs Strelow planned to lobby the state government about it.

Another issue high on her priority list for the next term is to “finally resolve the return of the northern suburbs to Rockhampton Regional Council”.

Mrs Strelow believed the next four years will be very exciting for the Rockhampton region.

GET GOING: Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow is called on CQ locals to turn out in force to support council's efforts to support the resource sector and the jobs it generates.

“This is the result of a combination of significant infrastructure projects for which we have lobbied such as the South Rockhampton flood levee, the ring-road, and Rookwood weir, as well as big projects such as Adani and the Shoalwater Bay construction work,” she said.

“We expect jobs and growth will be the story of the next two to three years.”

Mrs Strelow began her career with councillor in 1997 where she served as councillor until 2000.

Mayor Margaret Strelow sitting behind the desk in her office after official announcement of her election in 2012.

From 2000 to 2008 she was mayor and again from 2012 to 2020.

Reflecting on the last term, Mrs Strelow said under her leadership, the region is “positioned well”.

“There are the visible and obvious things like the upgrades on Quay Street, Kershaw Gardens, Cedric Archer Park at Gracemere and Mount Archer,” she said.

“And we have deliberately positioned Rockhampton region as a ‘smart region’ with the implementation of a cohesive smart strategy and the success of the Smart Hub, which was a particular project of mine.

“We’ve been ahead of the curve and recognised as innovators and leaders because of the responsiveness of our infrastructure charges concessions.

“We have won accolades for the recent housing construction grant, our asset management and our financial management.”

Advance Rockhampton which delivers events, marketing, and economic development, is a passion project of Mrs Strelow’s as she devised it and it sits under her portfolio.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow was ecstatic to announce the 2020 ROCKYNATS festival which will run over three days.

“I can claim Rockhampton River Festival as my baby, and I drove the decision for council to take back the Rockhampton Show and I have championed RockyNats,” she said.

In terms of financials, Mrs Strelow was proud to announce Rockhampton Regional Council has paid over $50 million off the debt which was assigned to the council by a joint committee at the deamalgamation.

“As you will recall the first four years after amalgamation (she was not Mayor at the time) saw a very significant increase in debt and it’s been quite a journey to begin to pay that down,” she said.

“As I speak our debt sits at just under $108.8m down from $165m at deamalgamation.

Our current cash in bank is $75.3m.

“No one likes to pay rates and I know that people are doing it tough.

“Managing your money carefully is important to me.

“We have delivered seven consecutive budgets in surplus, we are paying down debt and we are investing the right amount to renew our assets.

Mrs Strelow offered her thanks to her constituents and looks forward to what the next term could bring if she were successful in her bid.

“Thank you for the privilege you have given me of serving the region for the past eight years,” she said.

“And I offer myself as a candidate for mayor in the coming election.”