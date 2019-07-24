Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Margaret Fulton dies aged 94

by Ally Foster
24th Jul 2019 2:11 PM

Margaret Fulton, the woman heralded with shaping the early Australian food scene, has died at the age of 94.

Her granddaughter, Kate Gibbs, told delicious that her family was today mourning the loss of Ms Fulton.

In a statement to the publication, Ms Gibbs described her as a "treasured mother, grandmother and great-grandmother".

Margaret Fulton has died aged 94.
Margaret Fulton has died aged 94.

"They will release a statement in due course. Respect for their privacy at this time would be greatly appreciated," she said.

Ms Fulton was born in Scotland in 1924 and moved to Australia when she was three years old.

She is credited with shaping the food landscape of Australia as her time as a cooking "guru", writer, journalist, author and commentator.

She published a significant number of cookbooks and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her contributions to food writing and cookery.

Margaret Fulton has died at the age of 94.
Margaret Fulton has died at the age of 94.

 

cooking death editors picks margaret fulton seniors-news tribute

Top Stories

    Rocky Art Gallery contractor named

    premium_icon Rocky Art Gallery contractor named

    Breaking 'More than an art gallery': Premier says $31.5 million project will transform Rockhampton

    FIFO BAN: Eight mines impacted by new worker regulations

    premium_icon FIFO BAN: Eight mines impacted by new worker regulations

    Breaking Move will prohibit the projects from employing 100 per cent FIFO

    Patient transported to hospital after car rollover

    premium_icon Patient transported to hospital after car rollover

    Breaking The car rolled off the busy road shortly before 1.30pm

    Turtles released into sea after long rehabilitation

    premium_icon Turtles released into sea after long rehabilitation

    News Duo didn't hesitate to return to their homes in the sea.