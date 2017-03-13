Margaret Strelow: Cycle grants saved North St plans

NORTH Street has reopened.

I know that the project has drawn attention because of the length of time it has taken, particularly when some other streets are done within a matter of days.

Our normal road maintenance programme involves a mixture of regular reseals, rehabilitation works (additional pavement and then seal) and full reconstructions depending on the need.

A full reconstruction involves digging out the compacted surface below the asphalt (to around 450mm) and replacing subsurface and then putting new asphalt on top.

A full reconstruction is a once-in-every-40/50 years event.

In between times it's important to keep resealing roads as a good seal delays the need for reconstruction.

A reseal should last around 10 to 14 years.

Tony Williams, Bill Byrne and Drew Wickerson at the reopening of North Street. Allan Reinikka ROK100317anorthst

North Street was a full reconstruction and the shifting of a significant water pipe.

It has long been identified in State Government planning and in council documents as a 'high-priority bikeway'.

The goal was that any time we did roadwork we should install that portion of bike lane (even if it didn't join up) if at all possible.

As we were preparing the engineering for the project we decided that we could not afford nor justify the work that would be required to put the bike lane in North Street.

Adding the bike lane would trigger a complete rebuilding of the median strip in North Street. This median is very old and a little bit of a minefield to negotiate with a mishmash of infrastructure services in it and some poor quality foundations.

And then, just at the magic hour, the State Government came out with new grant funding for bike lanes.

Applying for a grant made sense to us because of the work we were just about to do anyway and the money allowed us to deliver a part of the 'Priority Cycle Network' that may not have been built for many many years otherwise.

This then changed the scope to include rebuilding the retaining walls, installation of additional drainage and inclusion of dedicated cycle lanes.

And so this column is both to celebrate the completion of the work and to give a huge shout out and thank you to residents and motorists for their patience as the work has progressed.

And a thank you to the multiple council teams involved in delivery of this complex project too.