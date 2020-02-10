Marge, the rains are ‘ere: Huge falls recorded in CQ

MAKING A SPLASH: Riley Edwards having fun in the puddles on Ann St in The Range. Picture: Lisa Burke

FLASH flooding caused chaos across Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon as black clouds burst open.

The rain came as two different storm fronts converged from the west and north, bringing lightning, thunder, strong winds and heavy rain.

Kirsty Bretag shared this picture of storm clouds about to hit Biloela.

At Alton Downs, 86mm was recorded in the space of just 30 minutes.

In town, there was ­flooding all over the CBD and through Allenstown as the gutters struggled to keep up with the sudden downpour.

A severe thunderstorm warning was released by the Bureau of Meteorology on Saturday for Capricornia and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, directly affecting Rockhampton and Emerald.

According to the BOM’s daily rainfall bulletin, 55mm was recorded at Rockhampton up until 9am Sunday.

In outlying areas, 22mm fell at Upper Ulam Rd at Bajool and 17mm at the Westwood Range.

Wowan had 47mm but up at No.7 Dam at Mount Morgan only 5mm was recorded.

At Byfield, 41mm fell and Theodore saw 25mm recorded.

The Pink Lagoon station just west of St Lawrence saw 61mm.

April Franklin sent this image of the puddles left behind by the storm at Gracemere.

Today will see more rain potentially fall, with the BOM predicting a 60 per cent chance of rain, with the possibility of a thunderstorm, too.

The rain is expected to fall in the late morning and afternoon.

The same prediction has been forecast for Tuesday.

There is a 70 per cent chance of a shower or two and also a thunderstorm on Wednesday.

A minor flooding warning was issued on Saturday for the Dawson River between Moura and Baralaba.

Rainfall totals of 60–100mm, with isolated falls up to 212mm were recorded overnight Friday into Saturday.

Totals of up to 20mm were recorded on Saturday.

The Dawson River at Theodore fell to a minor flood level at 4.22m.

The Thomson River at Longreach was at 2.74m and steady on Saturday afternoon, with the prediction it may reach the minor flood level (3.30m) at the weekend or early next week.

Wendy Cahill captured the storm sweeping into Rockhampton this afternoon.

MONTHLY RAINFALL

As of February 9