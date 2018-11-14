Menu
Margot Robbie plays Queen Elizabeth I in an upcoming movie. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Margot Robbie felt ‘alienated’ on royal movie set

by Christine Burroni
14th Nov 2018 9:08 AM

Margot Robbie's daily transformation into Queen Elizabeth I was an eye-opening experience for the actor.

"It was very alienating. And I felt very lonely," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published today. "It was an interesting social experiment."

Robbie, 28, plays the 16th-century queen, who ruled England for almost 45 years, in the upcoming film Mary Queen Of Scots. She said her co-stars were even spooked to see her after spending three-and-a-half hours in hair and makeup everyday.

Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I.
"I'd say, 'Hey, how's your weekend?'" the magazine's cover star recalled. "But they wouldn't even get close to me."

The actor dons a complete white face and bright red hair for the period film, which also stars Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart.

Robbie wore a variety of wigs and prosthetic scars to document stages of Queen Elizabeth I's struggle to hide her ageing skin and smallpox scars.

Robbie also spoke about how her looks dictated the acting jobs she received and no longer wanted to be in a typical supporting role.

"I didn't want to pick up another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend - just a catalyst for the male storyline. It was uninspiring."

Robbie will also soon star in a Suicide Squad spin-off and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

 

No doubt this will be a popular look on Halloween next year.
This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

