Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hollywood actor Margot Robbie is selling her former Los Angeles home for $4.5 million, months after she sold her Hollywood Hills investment property.
Hollywood actor Margot Robbie is selling her former Los Angeles home for $4.5 million, months after she sold her Hollywood Hills investment property.
Celebrity

Margot Robbie lists her $4.5m LA mansion

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
26th May 2021 7:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hollywood actor Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have listed their former Los Angeles home for nearly US$3.5 million (A$4.5m).

The couple, who live in a ritzy Venice Beach compound, look set to make a significant profit four years after purchasing the gated residence for US$2.7 million.

Located in LA's affluent Hancock Park neighbourhood, the massive home boasts four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

 

With high ceilings and imported European oak hardwood floors, the sprawling Hollywood home has a modern design and state-of-the-art appliances.

The hidden wine cellar and outdoor balcony, along with the pool and spa, make it the perfect space for entertaining.

Academy award-nominee Robbie, 30, who was named one of Forbes' top 10 highest paid actors in 2019 with estimated earnings of $33m, has an impressive property portfolio.

Margot Robbie has listed her LA home for sale. Picture: Realtor.com
Margot Robbie has listed her LA home for sale. Picture: Realtor.com

The Wolf of Wall Street star currently lives in a $6.6m Venice Beach property.

In 2018, Robbie and her British filmmaker husband were rumoured to have purchased a $3.9 million home in Byron Bay after she paid off her mother's mortgage on a $488,500 Gold Coast property.

Margot Robbie’s lush LA home. Picture: Realtor.com
Margot Robbie’s lush LA home. Picture: Realtor.com

 

 

Earlier this year, she made a slight profit on her $1.6 million bungalow-style investment property located in LA's star-studded Hollywood Hills neighbourhood.

The sale on the 1950s investment property came nearly three years after she bought it from Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black for $1.2m AUD.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Margot Robbie lists her $4.5m LA mansion

The home is fantastic for entertaining.
The home is fantastic for entertaining.
margot robbie real estate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two-vehicle collision on Rocky bridge

        Premium Content Two-vehicle collision on Rocky bridge

        News Emergency services attended the scene.

        Rockets, Cyclones shooting for success on home floor

        Premium Content Rockets, Cyclones shooting for success on home floor

        Basketball Rockets hoping their point guard will be in action on Saturday.

        New workwear business opens at Bunnings complex

        Premium Content New workwear business opens at Bunnings complex

        Business It is the 14th for the company in Queensland and there are 55 retail stores across...

        Man with 17 pages of traffic history offends again

        Premium Content Man with 17 pages of traffic history offends again

        Crime Matthew Joel Johnson’s latest offending included driving with methamphetamine and...