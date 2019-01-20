Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Russia’s Maria Sharapova.
Russia’s Maria Sharapova.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Fans slam Sharapova over bathroom break

by Kate Salemme
20th Jan 2019 3:45 PM

Maria Sharapova has been slammed by tennis fans after taking a lengthy bathroom break in her fourth round loss to Australia's Ash Barty.

After claiming the first set 6-4, the Russian lost the second 1-6 then exited the court to head to the bathroom.

She was gone for some time and was greeted by a raucous boos from the Rod Laver Arena crowd when finally emerged and ran back on to the court.

Sharapova was then booed again by some sections of the crowd, despite the bathroom break being within the rules, as she took her place on the baseline for the first point of the deciding set.

Some fans believe the move was tactical, to throw Barty off her game after she gathered serious momentum, and labelled it "terrible sportsmanship".

If it was, it didn't work. Barty stormed to a 4-0 lead in the deciding set before taking it 6-4 to win the match and advance to the quarter-finals.

More Stories

Show More
ash barty australian open 2019 maria sharapova
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Smoke seen coming from boat outside harbour

    Smoke seen coming from boat outside harbour

    Breaking Two persons have been accounted for

    Rocky cricketer's role in Heat's thrilling semi-final win

    premium_icon Rocky cricketer's role in Heat's thrilling semi-final win

    Cricket Jess Jonassen's agony turns to ecstasy after teammate's heroics

    NAME AND SHAME: This week's drug and drunk drivers

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: This week's drug and drunk drivers

    Crime Here are 15 of this week's drink and drug driving sentences