Mariah takes aim at James Packer in new song lyrics

S|HE'S thrown Caution to the fans and Mariah Carey also seems to have used her newly released 15th studio album to take a swipe at her acrimonious breakup with James Packer.

But critics have responded well, with Rolling Stone saying of the work: "A few of these songs are the strongest Carey has released in a decade."

Carey and Packer were engaged in early 2016, before splitting very publicly about 10 months later.

Carey's 10-song album kicks off its first single GTFO ("Get The F**K Out"), which Billboard said clearly referred to Carey "gently demanding an unworthy soon-to-be ex perform the titular action".

Mariah Carey and James Packer broke up 10 months after they were engaged in 2016.

And musicOHM described it as a "wistful breakup track" that "weaves into a brutal diss".

The 48-year-old diva sings: "You took my love for granted, you left me lost and disenchanted" and "bulldozed my heart as if you planned it".

Later she admits she was blinded by love, despite being warned: "My friends all saw it in your eyes … They told me once, they told me twice."

With You, the second song on the album, makes a direct reference to feeling "trepidation" over wedding vows before fiery ballad A No No has Carey crooning lyrics such as "off with your head, now slither out the door" and "regardless of what transpired, it ain't even worthy of a slick reply".

Mariah Carey's new album, Caution.

In the last couple of tracks, Carey's tune changes as if an attempt to convince her "lambily" (her fans) she has now found happiness with her new beau, back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka.

Fan theories suggest lines like "pushing past the parasites" and "f**k their comments" refer to the backlash the couple copped when they went public. In the final song Portrait, Carey sings she wants to "disappear".

On Twitter, Carey says is "a reflection" that "cuts deep" and "one of my most personal songs ever".

