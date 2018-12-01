Mariah explains catty comment about J.Lo

Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez aren't the best of friends.

Mariah Carey's alleged beef with Jennifer Lopez broke the internet in the early 2000s - and more than a decade later, it appears the singer still can't escape her famous remarks about J.Lo.

Carey recently clarified the meaning behind her now iconic "I don't know her" response regarding her relationship with Lopez to a reporter years ago. The songstress insists it wasn't meant to be a diss toward the 49-year-old. Instead, she was simply trying to be polite.

"I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all. I really was," Carey explained in a profile published in Pitchfork this week, admitting she "embraces" all of the GIFs and memes fans make of her.

Mariah Carey last month in New York. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

But the singer-songwriter is ready to end rumours about an apparent feud once and for all. To move forward, Carey said she has learned to ignore drama that spirals on social media.

"I try to stay away from it because you can't drown in that," she told the publication. "I don't know how people read comments all the time and then survive."

Carey admits she's a bit of a "diva," but she owns it.

"I mean, look, it's part of me. If you're gonna get dressed up and do a show, why not just have fun and go there?" Carey asked.

This isn't the first time Carey has been questioned about the decade-old drama between her and J.Lo.

In 2016, Carey told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that she's shocked people "still make such a big deal" out of her offhand comment.

"Apparently, I'm forgetful," Carey joked to Cohen at the time. "It wasn't like I don't know who she is - of course I do. That's not the question."

Jennifer Lopez performing at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Carey said she wasn't going to give a fake answer.

"What am I supposed to say? I'm not going to put on a thing like we're all Hollywood, and let's pretend we're best friends," she added.

Lopez, on the other hand, told a different tale.

"She's forgetful I guess! We've met many times. I don't know … I don't know her that well," the star told Wendy Williams in 2016, according to E! News.

