Police seized 18 marijuana plants that were alledely growing in a caravan on a property on Mary Valley Rd at Brooloo. Photo Stuart Cumming/ Sunshine Coast Daily
Crime

Marijuana bad choice for teen

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
1st Feb 2019 1:01 AM
A 19-YEAR-OLD claimed none of the mental health medications prescribed to him worked, so he used marijuana because it did.

Kolt Jon Warry pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana.

He was a passenger in a vehicle police intercepted on January 9 in Rockhampton and found the marijuana in a shoe in the back seat.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Warry to find legal alternatives for his mental health treatment, fined him $300 and ordered no conviction be recorded.

