A man had marijuana hidden in his pocket when police carried out a search warrant at his residence.

Matthew Patrick Horrell was one of the residents at a Norman Gardens residence police searched on November 25 at 1.45pm.

He had a sandwich bag of marijuana in his pocket.

Horrell pleaded guilty on December 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Horrell was fined $650 and a conviction was not recorded.