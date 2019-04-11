Marijuana plants were growing in bucket in yard

A MAN with long-term drug issues claimed marijuana plants found inside a bucket at the back of his yard were his friends, not his.

However, Magistrate Cameron Press was not accepting that claim when Steven Ronald Mclarty, 37, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police raided Mclarty's Farnborough Rd residence at 10am on January 18 and found the plants in a bucket, which had the base cut out, in the rear of the backyard.

She said the plants were 45cm to one metre tall.

Ms Kurtz said Mclarty told police friends had been there months ago and asked if they could grow marijuana plants at his place and he told them yes.

Defence lawyer Melissa Martin said Mclarty had worked as a removalist for 16 years until he witnessed his cousin be hit by a car and had suffered from psychological trauma issues since.

She said he was on probation at the time of the raid and has only had his 10-year-old daughter in his care for five months after having limited contact previously.

Magistrate Cameron Press did not accept the claim the plants belonged to a friend, which Ms Martin had been instructed to repeat to the court.

Mr Press ordered Mclarty to 18 months probation with the conditions of no drug use and to attend drug counselling. A conviction was recorded.