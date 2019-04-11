Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marijuana plants
Marijuana plants FILE
Crime

Marijuana plants were growing in bucket in yard

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
11th Apr 2019 4:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN with long-term drug issues claimed marijuana plants found inside a bucket at the back of his yard were his friends, not his.

However, Magistrate Cameron Press was not accepting that claim when Steven Ronald Mclarty, 37, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police raided Mclarty's Farnborough Rd residence at 10am on January 18 and found the plants in a bucket, which had the base cut out, in the rear of the backyard.

She said the plants were 45cm to one metre tall.

Ms Kurtz said Mclarty told police friends had been there months ago and asked if they could grow marijuana plants at his place and he told them yes.

Defence lawyer Melissa Martin said Mclarty had worked as a removalist for 16 years until he witnessed his cousin be hit by a car and had suffered from psychological trauma issues since.

She said he was on probation at the time of the raid and has only had his 10-year-old daughter in his care for five months after having limited contact previously.

Magistrate Cameron Press did not accept the claim the plants belonged to a friend, which Ms Martin had been instructed to repeat to the court.

Mr Press ordered Mclarty to 18 months probation with the conditions of no drug use and to attend drug counselling. A conviction was recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Green's family celebrates new guard job at graduation

    premium_icon Green's family celebrates new guard job at graduation

    Community Massive turnout at graduation ceremony for Amy and 11 other new guards

    • 11th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Watch WINX run in style this weekend

    premium_icon Watch WINX run in style this weekend

    Community Carnival begins with inspections at noon Friday

    • 11th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Giving a voice to sexual assault victims

    premium_icon Giving a voice to sexual assault victims

    News MINISTER holds sexual violence prevention forum to prevent assault

    • 11th Apr 2019 4:36 PM
    Wedding bells for Gracemere couple after $1m lotto win

    premium_icon Wedding bells for Gracemere couple after $1m lotto win

    Breaking 'How am I going to go back to work and look normal?'