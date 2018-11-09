Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yvonne Miles, Marine Biologist, working in Hervey Bay.
Yvonne Miles, Marine Biologist, working in Hervey Bay.
News

Marine biologist: Killing sharks not the solution

Jessica Lamb
by
9th Nov 2018 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERVEY BAY marine biologist with more than 30 years experience has labelled MP Keith's Pitt shark cull call an uneducated "knee jerk reaction".

Yvonne Miles admitted while the bay had a large amount of sharks present the onus was on humans to learn their behaviours and avoid swimming during feeding times at dawn or dusk. "We need sharks, our ecosystem is dependant on sharks and if we don't have them then the whole system is out of balance," she said.

"Mr Pitt is basing this purely off the fishing industry, when he is talking about shark culling and the money to be made selling them."

Ms Miles said that sharks were an important part of "cleaning up the ocean" with natural selection.

"They take out the old and the weak, stop carcasses washing up ashore and eat things like whale placentas which would otherwise float in the ocean," she said.

"I spoke to some local fisherman who said their biggest problem was recreational fishers pulling up fish and then taking a picture and letting them go.

"You might think you are doing the right thing but they are dazed when they hit the water making them an easy target for sharks so they follow the boats."

Related Items

fraser coast hervey bay hinkler mp keith pitt marine biologist shark cull
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

    premium_icon Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

    Crime Police officers were at recyclers in relation to a spate of copper thefts on October 22 when a taxi pulled up with defendant and the copper wire

    Check out this award-winning beachfront home on three levels

    premium_icon Check out this award-winning beachfront home on three levels

    Property Property is being sold at auction on a walk-in, walk-out basis

    Business feedback on Ring Road

    premium_icon Business feedback on Ring Road

    Business Mixed bag of opinion on Ring Rd

    PM: You don't have to choose between coal and renewable

    premium_icon PM: You don't have to choose between coal and renewable

    Politics ScoMo and Shorten seem to have found middle ground in energy debate

    Local Partners