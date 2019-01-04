Marine survey Great Keppel Island power cable commences
FOR those not on the Queensland Government's Great Keppel Island mailing list, it would come as a surprise that marine survey works kicked off today on the Capricorn Coast.
The marine survey is one of the technical studies required as part of the Queensland Government's ongoing scoping study to determine the most effective way to spend the $25million committed to begin the process of providing water and electricity infrastructure on Great Keppel Island to boost its tourism potential.
The survey aims at in gaining an understanding of the sea floor between Haven Beach, Emu Park and Fisherman's Beach, Great Keppel Island where a power cable would be laid to supply the island with mains power.
A notice explaining about the survey was emailed to the Department of Innovation and Tourism Industry Development's Great Keppel Island Rejuvenation Project mailing list on December 21, 2018 said the project would commence on January 3, and run for approximately eight hours per day for two weeks.
A Queensland Government spokesperson said the works were flagged in the May 2018 Qld Government Project Report which said further technical studies would be required to determine the final scope of works.
"This project is about providing essential service infrastructure so current and future tourism operators, as well as island residents, can plan for the future with confidence,” the spokesperson said.
"The essential services infrastructure we are committed to benefits all current and future island residents and tourism operators - it isn't just about the old resort site.”
Work will be completed in accordance to the requirements of Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority permit .
Description of works to be undertaken:
- Multibean Bathymetry and side scan sonar across the proposed corridor.
- High resolution 2D marine reflection geophysical profiling.
- Logging ADCP (Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler) current measurements.
- Minimum grab sampling to sample the nature of the immediate seabed.
- High pressure water jet probing of the seabed to determine the presence of rock, reef or other obstruction that will prevent burial of the proposed submarine cable and water pipeline.
- Landing and inshore survey to provide topographic maps of the inshore route to the potential services connection points.