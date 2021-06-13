Mariners are ‘back from the dead’

The fairytale may have fizzled out, but Mariners coach Alen Stajcic paid credit to his players for bringing the Central Coast club back “from the dead”.

The Mariners suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 extra time defeat to Macarthur FC in the first elimination final in front of over 13,000 fans at Central Coast Stadium.

After picking up the wooden spoon four times in the last five seasons, the Mariners defied history by finishing third and securing their place in the finals for the first time in six seasons.

Their remarkable campaign came to an end against a resilient 10-man Macarthur side but Stajcic, who orchestrated the Mariners’ turnaround, expressed his pride in his club.

“I can’t think of enough superlatives to throw at the playing group,” Stajcic said.

“They’ve brought this club up basically from the dead and they deserve the bulk of the credit.

“Everyone just pulls their weight. We have to do it with the barest of resources and for all of us to pitch in together and fight for each other every week and bring this club up from the bottom of the ocean, is a remarkable effort.

“Obviously we’re all very proud, but it’s just a bit bittersweet thinking that it fizzled out when really, we had it in our hands to progress and play Sydney next week. Unfortunately we weren’t good enough, Macarthur were, and I really wish Macarthur all the best next week.

“They showed a high level of resilience and resolve and deserve their win.”

Macarthur’s own fairytale run continues, with Ante Milicic’s side progressing to the semi-finals in its inaugural A-League season.

And Milicic is confident his players can continue their impressive away record when they face minor premiers Melbourne City next weekend.

Macarthur have eight wins from 14 matches on the road this season and will take a huge amount of confidence from their performance against the Mariners, particularly as they did it with 10-men after James Meredith was sent off in the 75th minute.

“We are the best away team in the competition,” Milicic said.

“I said to the players during the week, in a one-off game against any opposition, I back these boys.

“There is a lot of quality in there, a lot of belief, and in big games we have big players at Macarthur.”

Originally published as Mariners are ‘back from the dead’