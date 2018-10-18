Mulvey has no Roar score to settle

Mike Mulvey has no problem with his former club. (AAP Image/Sue Graham)

MIKE Mulvey says he's returning to Brisbane with nothing to prove despite being controversially sacked by the Roar just six months after coaching them to an A-League championship.

While the world's fastest man Usain Bolt won't be at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday playing for Central Coast, the presence of Mulvey, now the Mariners coach, will provide almost as much interest, particularly for football purists.

Mulvey was axed by the Roar after their poor start to their 2014-15 season.

That was despite him leading the Roar to the 2013-14 premiership-championship double.

Mulvey had been put on notice two weeks before his sacking by then Roar chairman Chris Fong, but his demise still shocked and angered large sections of the Roar's supporter base.

But despite the nature of his departure, Mulvey said he had no extra motivation to ruin the Roar's season-opener on Sunday.

There aren’t many current A-League coaches who have won titles. (Darren England)

"We won the premiership and the grand final (the championship), so if people want to say I've got things to prove then that's fine," he said.

"That (his sacking) is in the past. Football's a moving beast, and this is four years later, so this is a new chapter in my life, so we move on. That's it.

"It's just great to be coming back to Brisbane. They're wonderful people, coaches, players, fans, and we were successful together. We won a championship. Those are things that are cherished memories.

"That moment at Suncorp Stadium when we won the grand final (beating Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 in extra time) and Henrique scored the winning goal will be a memory that will be with me forever."

Mulvey left Brisbane with great memories. (Phil Hillyard)

Mulvey, now 55, said he was now a "more rounded" mentor after coaching clubs in Malaysia and Thailand before being offered the Mariners job for this season.

"I always believed in my ability … but if you don't evolve then you stand still," he said.

"I've got a couple of years coaching in South East Asia and I really enjoyed that, but it was the right opportunity at the right time to come back, and I'm absolutely delighted to be back.

"I hope I'm a better coach. I still try to learn as much as I can but I have a strength of conviction which is based on quite a number of years' experience as a coach, and we'll see what happens this season."

Mulvey has a very different job with the Mariners. (Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Roar goalkeeper and the club's reigning player of the year Jamie Young, who was brought home to Brisbane from England by Mulvey, hoped his former coach would receive a warm welcome at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

"I hope it's positive," Young said.

"Mike is part of Brisbane Roar history. I've got an incredible amount of respect for him as a human being. He's part of success for this club and that should be recognised and acknowledged.

"No one wants to see people get sacked and lose their jobs but it is very much a part of our industry."

