Mark Knowles scores a spot in Qld's top 100 sportspeople

GOING FOR GOLD: Mark Knowles at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Hockey Centre playing for the Kookaburras v South Africa. Grant Treeby

ROCKHAMPTON'S hockey champion Mark Knowles features in the first instalment of the 100 Greatest.

The four-time Olympian, who played 324 games for Australia in his decorated career, comes in at number 100.

The 34-year-old captained the Kookaburras from 2014 until he retired after winning his fourth Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast in April this year.

Knowles made his international debut in 2004 and at 20 became the youngest in the team to win Olympic gold when Australia defeated the Netherlands at Athens to claim their first ever Olympic title.

He also won bronze at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and was part of the 2010 and 2014 World Cup winning sides.

He was the 2014 World Player of the Year and Australian flag bearer for the 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Knowles is the brother-in-law of another Australian hockey great and fellow Rockhampton product, Jamie Dwyer.

He played for the Queensland Blades in the Australian Hockey League and in the Netherlands for HC Rotterdam.

