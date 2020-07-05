Market remains strong at CQLX prime cattle sale

MARKET STRONG: Morgan Harris from TopX Gracemere said it was a very good sale across the board on Wednesday. Picture: File

STEERS hit 444c per kilogram as the market remained strong at the latest Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime cattle sale.

Bidding action indicated restockers were pleased with the selection of store cattle available at Wednesday’s sale.

In total, 3577 head were yarded, comprising 1726 steers, 1025 heifers, 698 cows, 87 bulls and 44 cows and calves.

TopX Gracemere’s Morgan Harris said it was a solid day at the saleyard, despite some variation on quality.

“It was a very good sale across the board and, while prices have eased in line with the quality on offer, the market is still in a very strong place,” he said.

“Steers were particularly sought-after with some very good quality steers available.”

J & Y Galea, Sarina, achieved the top price for steers at 444c/kg, with a pen of Simbrah weaner steers, weighing 263kg, to return $1168/head.

The average weaner steer made 391c/kg.

“We had a Nanango producer bidding through the online Stocklive platform on a lot of the heifer runs,” Mr Harris said.

“I am sure they would be very happy as they picked up some very good heavy restocker cattle.

“In general, the best of the heifers were making 360 to 370 cents per kilo, while store heifers were making around 320 cents per kilo,” Mr Harris said.

A highlight sale was a Speckle Park heifer purchased for 440c/kg, which was part of a good run of heifers from Moura.

The top price for cows in the 200-300kg weight range made 336.2c/kg, while Eastfield, Baralaba, sold 110 store cows for 230c/kg, weighing 381kg to make $878/head. Cows fit for processing hit 327.2c/kg, while the average-type made 271.3c/kg.

The top cow and calf pen made $2000/unit and were supplied by R & U Oates, Comet, while the average made $1575/unit.

Mr Harris said that if producers had cattle, now was the time to capitalise on this “good money”.