COLD CONDITIONS: Di and Jessica brave the cold on their first morning back at the Kern Arcade Car Park Markets
News

Market stall holders brave the cold

Zara Gilbert
24th May 2020 12:21 PM
IT was a chilly return to the Kern Arcade Car Park Markets for Di and Jessica on Sunday morning.

Despite their aversion to the cold weather, they were happy to be back providing locals with their impressive array of homegrown herb and veggie seedlings.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the two have been unable to spruik their goods at the Rockhampton markets for several weeks now.

“We only come here every fourth Sunday anyway, but people get to know we are here, and we have been very warmly welcomed back today,” Di said.

The green thumbed duo have been growing seedlings in their backyard nursery at The Caves for 12 or so years now.

As well as the Kern Arcade Markets, they frequent the Yeppoon Community Markets every Saturday morning to provide locals with every seedling necessary to start their own veggie patch.

According to Di, isolation seems to have brought out the inner gardener in a lot of people.

“We’ve been able to keep selling at the Yeppoon markets and it’s been very, very busy,” she said.

farmers markets kern arcade carpark
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

