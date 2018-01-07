Market turning around for Capricorn Coast suburb

Kev Doolan from Professionals Emu Park outside a Zilzie home which sold for more than $750,000 in 2014

EMPTY houses in Zilzie could be a thing of the past if recent sale figures are any decent guide.

With buyers flocking to the area, houses are beginning to sell, turning around the market for the coastal suburb south of Emu Park.

Kev Doolan, Principal of Professionals Emu Park, said he had made a number of sales in the area over the past few months.

All eyes are on Zilzie after a recent announcement "something very exciting coming” to the Reef Palms Resort.

It's understood an announcement will be made next month.

"There has been quite a bit of activity in the Zilzie bay area, I think there is a turning in the market,” Mr Doolan said.

The real estate agent said buyers are snatching up houses and land while they can.

"The market has bottomed and people have realised it is time to buy,” Mr Doolan said.

The cogs in Zilzie real estate have been slowly turning for the last few years but Mr Doolan said it has become stronger in the last six months.

"About July last year it began,” he said.

"The reason they come here is the house pricing is such good buying, they can't resist it.”

Mr Doolan said he was confident the market would only get better from here in.

"I feel confident it will, we hit the bottom of the market and we are turning around,” he said.

"There was an oversupply but it is looking like it is going the other way, it could be an undersupply,” Mr Doolan said.

It is a positive sign for the Capricorn Coast region.

"I think it will be good for the area,” Mr Doolan said.

The best part of all Mr Doolan said is people aren't buying and renting out the houses, they are moving to the area.

"All the sales have been owner occupier,” he said.

"No investment properties.”

The buyers have been coming from Queensland and interstate,

"Marybourough, Melbourne, Hervey bay, Agnes Water, Biloela,” Mr Doolan said.

"People who want to move in.”

And have been of various demographics.

"Mixed bag, different types, a few first home buyers,” Mr Doolan said.