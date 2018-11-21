Marketing boss bites tenant on arm after breaking down door

Andrew Joel Schuback, 34, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who lived in a home he used to rent.

Andrew Joel Schuback, 34, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who lived in a home he used to rent. Chloe Lyons

A COAST marketing firm boss has narrowly avoided time behind bars after he broke down the door of a house he once rented and bit the new tenant during a scuffle.

Andrew Joel Schuback, 34, managing director of Big Circle Marketing, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, trespass and wilful damage over the "unusual" incident, but claimed he still thought he was living there.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

The court heard Schuback, who had previously been jailed for violent offences, went to the victims home at 3am and kicked in the door before assaulting the man inside.

Schuback's victim sustained a "fairly significant" bite to his arm and required medical centre treatment four times after the incident.

Lawyer Bernard Bradley said his client had lived in the home until three weeks before the assault and thought his things were still there.

Mr Bradley said Schuback wanted to get some papers from the house and got someone to drive him there.

He said an intoxicated Schuback was trying to get the key in the door while kicking it and eventually broke through the door.

The new tenant, who moved in the day before, then tackled Schuback and a fight ensued which left the victim injured.

Schuback was still paying rent for the property while living in Brisbane and thought he still had access to the property.

Mr Bradley kept referring to the case as "unusual", but this was rejected by Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

"It was avoidable the moment you couldn't get the key in the door," Mr Stjernqvist told Schuback.

"This is not out of character for you."

Mr Stjernqvist ordered Schuback to a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment, suspended immediately for an operational period of two years.

He will also pay $500 in damages.

Outside court Schuback apologised to the victim and said he wasn't a violent person.

"It was just a not a very good circumstance..."

"I didn't go there to cause harm."