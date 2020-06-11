Markets back on track with eased restrictions

THE Capella community will soon have their first post-coronavirus social event after almost five months without the usual monthly markets.

President of Capella QCWA, Alicia Magee, said locals were restless after being forced to socially distance themselves for so long.

“Everyone is looking for a social event,” she said.

“We’re getting a lot of inquiries about when the markets will be back up and running.”

The first Capella market day for 2020 was held in February, with coronavirus restrictions forcing the cancellation of the next few months.

Now stallholders and eager market-goers can rejoice, with the second market day for the year expected to be held in July.

“We never normally hold one in July because it’s the school’s big Christmas in July markets, but they’ve been cancelled,” Ms Magee said.

“So we thought we would step up and hold one as a social event for the community and to help out the stallholders.”

She said the social gathering restrictions had cost many stallholders who relied on regular markets for an income or “extra pocket money”.

The Capella QCWA just needed to wait for stage three eased restrictions to kick in on July 10, allowing up to 100 people to gather in the one place.

“There’s no way in the world we can hold the markets now because we have more than 20 people,” Ms Magee said.

“The last markets we held there were more than 20 stalls, and it just wouldn’t be fair to the stallholders or people coming in.”

She expects the July markets to go ahead, unless there are any major changes to coronavirus restrictions between now and then.

Regardless of what happens in July, the markets will definitely be held in August.

The markets are likely to remain at the Capella Community Hall, although many stallholders will be moved outside to ensure there is enough space for social distancing in the hall.

“We’re definitely looking forward to starting back up again and getting back into it,” Ms Magee said.

For site bookings email capellaqcwa@outlook.com or call Jennifer Beckham on 07 4986 4876.

Keep an eye out on the Capella Community Markets Facebook page for updates.