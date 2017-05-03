CQ shopper wins big prize for buying local

YEPPOON'S Mark Norris has been rewarded for shopping local by winning a weekend escape to the beautiful Byfield Mountain Retreat after being drawn from a large number of entrants in the SHOP4703 'Shop Local' campaign.

Mr Norris has also received a Bounty Basket of goodies generously donated by our local shops.

Mr Norris said he was pleased to hear of his win, and looked forward to relaxing at the beautiful Retreat.

The campaign ran over February and March, and shoppers were able to enter the competition if they spent over $50 in participating shops in Yeppoon.

SHOP4703 President, Dee Ann Busby, said it was great to see the number of entries in the competition, encouraging people to shop in our own town.

"Yeppoon features unique, boutique shopping and its important we shop locally to support our retail, and keep it alive and vibrant," Mrs Busby said.

SHOP4703 has been operating for three years, initially set-up to help instil a 'vibe' in the town, and to unite shop owners in Yeppoon to help put us 'on the map'.

"We have received encouraging support from Livingstone Shire Council and Capricorn Enterprise, which has enabled our group take on new projects that will make our goals achievable," she added.

Since inception, SHOP4703 has run popular shopping tours, held the successful Lisa Messenger evening, created a colour brochure as a guide for shopping in Yeppoon, supported local festivals by decorating shop fronts, and much more.

The group also invite speakers to general meetings to discuss issues relating to shop owners such as security and shoplifting, financial and tax updates, and utilising social media for promotion.

"As a group, we are working towards encouraging more shop owners to be a part of SHOP4703, to build a body that is more recognisable, as well offering a support network for local retail," Mrs Busby said.