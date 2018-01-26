Marlborough mum honoured for Shoalwater land grab fight

COMMUNITY DEDICATION: Marlborough woman Danielle McKenzie has been named Livingstone Shire Council's 2018 Citizen of the Year.

ONE of the loudest voices in the campaign to stop Shoalwater Bay's massive expansion has been named Livingstone Shire's Citizen of the Year.

Danielle McKenzie was one of the main people responsible for organising Marlborough community meetings on the issue and acted as a key voice for both businesses and primary producers.

In late 2016, the Defence Department sent letters to property owners in the Marlborough area detailing plans for compulsory land acquisitions.

For the following months, there were numerous public meetings as State and Federal politicians flooded the small town.

Eventually, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull stepped in to confirm land would only be purchased from willing sellers.

Although Danielle, who chaired Marlborough Against Defence Land Grab, told The Morning Bulletin last year the community was "still very much on edge".

Chair of the Australia Day Awards committee councillor Nigel Hutton said there were many worthy nominees across all categories.

Winners and nominees were honoured in a ceremony last night.

"We had many incredibly worthy individuals and groups who have each made an outstanding contribution to Livingstone Shire and the people who live in it," he said.

"Our Citizen of the Year, Danielle McKenzie is a perfect example of someone who has given so much back to the community through her hard work and commitment to several roles including Secretary for the Marlborough State School P&C Association (two years) and Secretary for the Marlborough Public Swimming Pool Club Inc (three years), as well as an active member of the Marlborough Show Society Inc over the last seven years, to name only a few.

"Not only this, but Danielle is also Chairperson of the steering committee for the Marlborough Against Defence Land Grab and solely coordinated and chaired a town meeting in January 2017, dedicating all of her time in representing not only businesses that were going to be affected in the Marlborough area, but also cattle producers and land owners."

Danielle and husband Darryl also own Marlborough Motors, which they purchased in 2009.

Danielle's nomination recognised the passion with which she fought for the small community.

"Thanks to the sheer determination of Danielle, the community of Marlborough have the joy of continuing our future with our families for many years to come," the nomination read.