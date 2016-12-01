Marlborough pilot's friends set up Go Fund Me page

UNKNOWN: Marlborough's Andy Jenkinson was severely injured in a helicopter crash in Far North Queensland on November 18. Doctors are yet to determine the extent of his injuries.

CLOSE friends of a Marlborough man who was severely injured in a helicopter crash in Far North Queensland have started a fundraising campaign to support his recovery and his very young family.

Andy Jenkinson, 43, received injuries to his head and body in the crash on November 18, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown.

Mr Jenkinson was in a coma straight after the crash and doctors slowly brought him out in the past few days ahead of his first operation today which will give doctors an insight into what exactly his injuries are and what the next steps will be, a close family friend said.

His wife, Kim, is by his side in Cairns Hospital while their two young children are being cared for in Rockhampton.

A close friend, who wishes to remain anonymous and has set up a Go Fund Me campaign, said Mr Jenkinson had swelling on his brain from the accident which was why it had taken doctors so long to allow the first operation to go ahead.

"They need to do this operation before they could know what happens next,” they said.

The Go Fund Me account has been set up with an initial aim of raising $50,000, which is subject to change once doctors work out how many operations Mr Jenkinson will need, what the recovery and rehabilitation process will be.

Mr Jenkinson loves to go fishing and went to Glenmore High School.

To help the Jenkinson family, go to www.gofundme.com/

andyjenkinsonfund.

There is also a Facebook page set up people can follow about the fundraising efforts and Mr Jenkinson's recovery which is called Andy Jenkinson Fund.

Mr Jenkinson's passenger Mitch Kreutzer, 25, was killed in the crash.

They were flying over the dense Daintree Rainforest in far north Queensland when the R44 helicopter crashed.

The pilot was found conscious near the aircraft wreckage at the site 32km northeast of Mt Carbine.